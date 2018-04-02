Missouri graduate student tried in Russia on smuggling charge

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

MOSCOW (AP) -- A Chilean woman and Missouri graduate student who could face time in Russian prison is on trial. Roxana Contreras is accused of attempting to smuggle souvenirs she bought at a flea market out of the country. The 29-year-old has been prohibited to leave Russia since mid-June, when she was halted at the airport with decades-old currency and medals. She maintains her innocence. The trial started today and was adjourned until Thursday. Contreras has been working on her Ph.D in physics at the University of Missouri-St. Louis since 2004. She has been involved in research into the role of synchronization in brain activity in traumatically brain-injured patients.