Missouri graduate student tried in Russia on smuggling charge
MOSCOW (AP) -- A Chilean woman and Missouri graduate student who could face time in Russian prison is on trial. Roxana Contreras is accused of attempting to smuggle souvenirs she bought at a flea market out of the country. The 29-year-old has been prohibited to leave Russia since mid-June, when she was halted at the airport with decades-old currency and medals. She maintains her innocence. The trial started today and was adjourned until Thursday. Contreras has been working on her Ph.D in physics at the University of Missouri-St. Louis since 2004. She has been involved in research into the role of synchronization in brain activity in traumatically brain-injured patients.
COLUMBIA - For many folks, the new year brings the desire to start a new workout routine. We make a... More >>
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley said Monday his office issued an investigative subpoena against Facebook related to... More >>
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Relatives believe that a 5-year-old St. Louis boy fatally shot his 7-year-old brother after finding... More >>
COLUMBIA - A new proposal released by the U.S. Department of State Friday pushes for tighter screening of would-be visitors... More >>
COLUMBIA – Columbia got its first measurable snowfall on Easter since 1961 Sunday. The National Weather Service estimates the... More >>
Two arrested, one is fugitive on Callaway County Weapons Warrant after pursuit from Mexico into Auxvasse
On March 31, 2018, at around 6:00 PM, members of the Audrain County Sheriff's Office and the Mexico Public... More >>
COLUMBIA - A tradition among firefighters nationwide may in fact be a contributing factor in what some consider an epidemic... More >>
BOONE COUNTY - The extra business hours Saturday at the Boone County Clerk’s office have allowed 19 voters to get... More >>
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Criminal investigators are looking for the identity of human remains found by deputies. Law enforcement found... More >>
COLUMBIA - University of Missouri Trauma and Emergency Medicine staff hosted a class in support of the “Stop the Bleed”... More >>
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri lawmakers are pushing a bill that could make it easier for people buying a... More >>
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri Senate is considering whether to permanently unplug the state's touchscreen machines amid concerns... More >>
SEDALIA- When Kardell Sims founded Visionary Hustler earlier this year, he set out with the goal of inspiring and motivating... More >>
MISSOURI - PFP Enterprises, LLC, also known as Texas Meat Packers, is recalling more than 7,000 pounds of raw beef... More >>
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri's attorney general is warning residents to be wary of telephone and email scams throughout tax... More >>
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — An Ashland man who was awarded last year nearly $45 million for injuries at a Capital... More >>
COLUMBIA - Few things say childhood quite like a crayon. Coloring (inside or outside the lines) takes on a new... More >>
COLUMBIA - Residents at a student housing complex said a prank from management was too believable to be funny days... More >>
