Missouri gubernatorial candidates talk education funding

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Associated Press asked Missouri's gubernatorial candidates about education funding in advance of the Nov. 8 election.

Democratic Attorney General Chris Koster says he'll fully fund the state's foundation formula "as quickly as possible."

Republican former Navy SEAL officer Eric Greitens says the focus should be on results in the classroom, not necessarily more money.

Koster and Greitens also were asked whether there should be a cap on fees at public universities. The Democrat says he's open to examining the question, while the Republican says it's important to have a plan to provide world-class education in the state.