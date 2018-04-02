Missouri Gubernatorial Debate in Columbia

COLUMBIA - Missouri Governor Jay Nixon and Republican challenger Dave Spence are squaring off in their first debate.

The pair is expected to discuss economic development and Missouri's economy during today's event in Columbia. Nixon, a Democrat, became governor in 2009 and is seeking a second four-year term. Spence, of St. Louis, is a political newcomer. Libertarian gubernatorial candidate Jim Higgins also is participating in the debate.

