Missouri gubernatorial race breaks records for money spent

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri's Republican Gov.-elect Eric Greitens spent more on his campaign than what's been spent total on any other gubernatorial race in state history.

Campaign finance records released Thursday show Greitens spent more than $28.7 million during a race that broke records for its price tag.

That's about $1 million more than what all three candidates combined spent during what previously was the state's priciest race for governor in 2004.

Greitens' Democratic rival, Chris Koster, spent about $25 million.

Greitens has continued to rake in money. He received at least $1.6 million in a final blitz of contributions made before new voter-imposed campaign contribution limits kicked in Thursday.

Donors gave at least $3.2 million to state candidates on Wednesday, the last day before the $2,600 limit per election took effect.