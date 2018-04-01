Missouri gun murder rate second highest in U.S.

COLUMBIA - In the aftermath of the homicides in Texas County, Missouri, KOMU 8 took a look into the statistics regarding firearm related murders in the state.

In the annual FBI crime report, Missouri had an average of 5.4 firearm related homicides per 100,000 citizens. That's compared to the national average of 3.6 murders.

That figure puts Missouri second only behind Louisiana for the highest number of firearm related homicides per 100,000 citizens.

Of the 371 murders Missouri experienced in 2013, 275 of them were related to firearms.

That works out to 77 percent, higher than the U.S. average of about 63 percent.

There is good news from the report, as homicides in relation to guns have been declining over the last couple of years.

The U.S. Department of Justice released a report stating firearm related homicides have dropped 39 percent between the years of 1993-2011.

That same report did not release numbers on individual states.

A map generated by the CDC shows the counties most affected by armed death counts in the years 2004-2010.

The highest numbers were located around Kansas City, St. Louis, and the southeast corner of the state.