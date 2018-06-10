Missouri Gymnastics Rolls Bowling Green

COLUMBIA -- Mizzou Gymnastics improved to 7-3 on the season with Friday's victory over Bowling Green State. The Tigers recorded a 196.250 to the Falcons' 198.325.

Senior Mary Burke took the all-around title, setting a personal record with her 39.475 score. Burke also took the vault and bars titles, tying with teammate Katelyn Trevino on vault and Allie Heizelman on bars. Rachel Updike won both the beam and floor titles.



Missouri picked up an early lead on the vault; the Tigers put up a 49.000 on the event while Bowling Green scored 48.525 on the uneven bars. Trevino and Burke led the Tigers on the vault, earning 9.875 scores, and Updike recorded a 9.825 on the event. Tori Howard earned a 9.775 on her vault, while freshman Kelsy Landreth put up a 9.650.



The seniors led the team through the second rotation, as both Burke and Heizelman put up 9.875 scores on their bar routines to help the Tigers put up a 48.975 on the event. Sophomore Mackenzie McGill was in the lead-off spot for Mizzou on bars, and she matched her personal best of 9.775. Taylor Medrea recorded a 9.750 on the event and Brittani Price posted a 9.625. After the second rotation the Tigers led the Falcons 97.975-97.175.



With a team score of 48.900 on the beam, Missouri continued to lead the Falcons in the third rotation. Updike matched her career-high 9.850 on the event, and Burke put up a 9.825. Freshman Laura Kappler earned a 9.775 on her beam routine and both Medrea and Howard put up 9.725 scores.



Energetic on floor exercise as usual, the Tigers recorded a 49.375. The score is the seventh highest team vault score in Mizzou history. Taking the event title, Updike matched her personal best 9.925 score, while both Burke and Howard scored 9.900 on their routines. The score is a personal best for Howard. Trevino recorded a 9.875 for her floor routine, and Medrea put up a 9.775. Briana Conkle closed out the rotation, earning a 9.725.



Next up, the team will head to Denver to face the Pioneers for the second time this season. In addition to the Tigers and the Pioneers, Western Michigan and West Virginia will compete at the meet as well.