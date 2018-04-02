Missouri Hall of Famer Gary Filbert Dies

COLUMBIA - Missouri sports legend Gary Filbert passed away Thursday at age 80. Filbert was a former Mizzou basketball player, assistant coach and Missouri Sports Hall of Fame member.

Filbert played basketball at Mizzou in the 1950s. As a coach, he assisted Norm Stewart. Filbert also worked as the executive director of the Missouri Show Me State Games.

Mexico High School recently named its basketball court after Filbert. He coached at Mexico for 14 years.

This year Filbert was named one of 20 Missouri sport legends.