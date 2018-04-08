Missouri Hangs Onto Gambling Loss Limits

The $500 loss limit is designed to limit the money a gambler can spend during any two-hour gambling session. Several casinos officials say it makes it hard to compete with other states and keeps high-rollers away from Missouri. Mark Andrews of the anti-gambling group Casino Watch says loss limits should remain in place. Andrews sees the loss limits as a promise that was made to voters in order to get gambling approved. Missouri's loss limit was threatened during the recent legislative session when some tried to do away with the law. It survived with the help of maneuvering by anti-gambling lawmakers.