Missouri Has Backlog of Hazardous Waste Reviews

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A new state audit says Missouri regulators haven't completed investigations of numerous properties containing potentially contain hazardous materials.

The audit says the Hazardous Waste Program has not investigated 111 former lead smelters that could have a high probability of contamination, nor about 3,300 former mining sites.

The program also has not investigated 23 sites that could have formerly been used as manufactured gas plants. The audit says those sites also have a high probability of containing hazardous waste.

The Department of Natural Resources oversees the Hazardous Waste Program. It prioritizes sites based upon the potential risks to human health and the environment.

The audit notes that the agency has not received enough funding to complete all of the investigation work.