Missouri Health Care Exchange Details Unclear

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Uninsured Missouri residents planning to purchase health insurance under the centerpiece of federal health care reform are still waiting for details as the start of enrollment looms.

The insurance exchange opens on Oct. 1. The federal government plans to publish details online after final certification decisions are made early next month.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that some Missouri consumer advocates worry that the lack of details will make it harder for residents to participate in the exchange.

The federal government is running the Missouri program after state voters approved a November ballot barring state participation. Missouri is one of 19 states that ceded control of its Affordable Care Act exchange to the federal government.