Missouri health department Director Vasterling stepping down

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri Health Department Director Gail Vasterling was stepping down Friday, set to instead work at the state's mental health department.

Gov. Jay Nixon said in a statement Friday that he'd named his deputy chief of staff Peter Lyskowski to take over as acting director at the Department of Health and Senior Services.

Vasterling took a job as general counsel for the Department of Mental Health. Nixon had appointed Vasterling director of the Health Department in January 2014.

Nixon said Lyskowski would head the health department beginning Oct. 19 and until Nixon names a permanent replacement.