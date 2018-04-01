Missouri Health Exchange Opens with Brief Delays

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Missourians hoping to find out whether the Affordable Care Act lives up to its name were greeted with brief delays Tuesday morning as computer users flocked to a new online health insurance marketplace.

Consumers seeking information from the government-backed insurance exchange were advised to "please wait" for several minutes while the website handled heavy traffic.

The online insurance exchange in Missouri is being operated by the federal government after state lawmakers and then voters rejected a state-run system. Unlike in many other states, few details about the plans' premium costs, deductible levels and other specifics were disclosed in advance of Tuesday's kickoff.