Missouri HeathNet Not The Answer

News

ST. CHARLES (AP) - Several Missourians who were cut from Medicaid will gather in St. Charles tomorrow to discuss what it's like not to have health insurance. They're also sending a message that the state's new Missouri HealthNet is not the answer. The program goes into effect tomorrow. They say almost none of the thousands who were cut from Medicaid in 2005 will have coverage restored by HealthNet. The news conference is sponsored by Missouri Progressive Vote Coalition.