Missouri High Court Rules In School Transfer Case

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) -- The Missouri Supreme Court has overturned a lower court ruling that a suburban school district must enroll a student from the unaccredited St. Louis School District.

In Tuesday's decision, the state's highest court also sent the case back to St. Louis County Circuit Court, noting that "contested issues of fact exist."

The suit was filed on behalf of Jordan Danielle King-Willmann. She sought to transfer to the suburban Webster Groves School District, citing a contested state law that allows students to transfer from unaccredited to accredited districts.

The ruling noted that the trial court ruled in favor of King-Willmann without holding an evidentiary hearing requested by Webster Groves. The Webster Groves district contended there should have been hearings before the trial court.