Missouri high court to hear felon gun-rights case

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A new constitutional amendment enhancing Missouri's gun rights is being put to the test by a felon who is citing it as a reason why he shouldn't be disqualified from carrying guns.

The Missouri Supreme Court is to hear arguments Wednesday on whether the provision subjecting gun-control laws to strict legal scrutiny means that Missouri can no longer bar nonviolent felons from possessing firearms.

Voters approved the amendment in August with greater than 60 percent support.

The court is considering whether a man convicted of a federal drug distribution felony in 1986 can face new charges under a state law barring felons from possessing firearms.

Sen. Kurt Schaefer, who sponsored the constitutional amendment, has filed a court brief saying it wasn't meant to invalidate the felon gun-possession ban.