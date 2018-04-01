Missouri High School Football Scores and Fan Photos: Week 5

4 years 6 months 3 days ago Friday, September 27 2013 Sep 27, 2013 Friday, September 27, 2013 5:50:00 PM CDT September 27, 2013 in Friday Night Fever
By: Michelle Schuelke KOMU 8 Digital Producer

COLUMBIA - Friday night's high school football games included multiple shut outs, including Hermann's 66 points over Ownensville 21 points and undefeated South Callaway with their fourth win of the season.

Click here to see all the scores.

The Rock Bridge Bruins were at Hickman High School looking to avenge a 10-7 overtime loss in the 2012 District Playoffs and were victorious. Hickman has won the previous two meetings. The match up between DeSmet and Jefferson City was a close match. The Jays won by two points. St. James was defeated by Moberly.

Check out below to see how all of the Friday's games played out in real time. Our blog is in reverse chronological order with the newest updates on top.

Capping the night with two panoramic scenes from Jefferson City.

Photos are still coming in of fans at the Friday night games.

Versailles homecoming queen is crowned. 

From Zack Newman: Mustangs continues the rout. Final score: Eldon 56, Versailles 0.

Two children take the crown onto the field to crown the homecoming queen.

Rock Bridge wins the Providence Bowl 27 to 10.

First two final scores in tonight: 

Owensville 21 @ Hermann 66

South Callaway 44 @ Tipton 0

Rock Bridge up by 10 points in the fourth quarter.

Paris High School crowns the homecoming queen at halftime.

The Jays return from halftime and line up on the sideline.

Two kids help crown the king and queen.

Halftime update are coming in:

From Jack Bernstein: Westran leads Paris 42-0 at the half behind a huge performance by Westran QB Zane Jacoby. @KOMUsports #FNF

At the half, the Rock Bridge is up by two touchdowns.

From Corey Miller: 65 yard TD pass from QB Evan Milner widens Mont. County's lead over N. Calloway to 27 - 14. 3:00 left in the first half. 

Looking for a win tonight, South Callaway leads Tipton.

Halftime in Jefferson City and the pomp squad dances away.

Rock Bridge leads Hickman in its efforts to take back the Providence Bowl title.

From Tom Casselman: St. James quarterback Brent Karnes runs in a 28-yd TD. Closes deficit against Moberly to 28-7 in the 2nd qtr. #FNF

From Corey Miller: 1 Yard run by N. Calloway RB Kyle Grajeda makes it Mont. County - 20. N. Calloway - 14. 3:35 left in the 2nd Q. #FNF

From Clayton Conness: DeSmet kicks a successful 36 yard field goal to draw within 4 of the Jays. 7-3 with 13 seconds before the half. 

From Zack Newman: Eldon's Zack Lemen ends another Mustang drive with a 6 yrd TD run, 28-0. 6:08 left in half

From Tom Casselman:  @Moberly QB Justin Connaway tosses a 4-yd TD pass to Blake Joiner to give the #Spartans a 28-0 lead the 1st half #FNF

From Zack Newman: Eldon's Raymond Qwok scores again from less than a yd away. 21-0, Mustangs on top. 9:09 left in 2nd.

From Clayton Conness: A 4th and 7 will lead to yet another punt. The Spartans will start from their 13 yard line.

Jack Bernstein: Westran takes 35-0 lead over Paris after short TD run by RB Dalton Wright.

Tie game in Mexico, Mo. at 6. 

Score Updates:

From Jack Bernstein: Westran takes 28-0 lead after 35 yard TD pass from Zane Jacoby to Jordan Dennis. 4 total TD's now for Jacoby.

From Joe Laland: Fayette-7 Slater-12 2Q. Falcons get on the scoreboard via a 33 yard touchdown run by running back Jason Esau

From James Packard: Southern Boone - 0, California - 7. 11:54 Q1. Rushing TD for Pintos #FNF 

From Joe Laland: Fayette-0 Slater-6 1Q Caleb Pemberton 52 yard TD catch from quarterback Tyler Buglovsky #FNF @KOMUsports

From Luke Johns:  Blair Oaks Haydn Lock 18 yd TD catch. Blair Oaks - 14, Osage - 7. 1:17 1st quarter. #FNF

A Mizzou Tiger makes an apperance at the Providence Bowl.

Score Updates:

Jack Bernstein: 11 yard Touchdown pass from Zane Jacoby to Jordan Dennis puts Westan up 20-0 over Paris at the end of the 1st quarter. 

Gregory Dailey: Dimaja Smith 4 yard TD run. Moberly- 21, St. James- 0. 1st quarter. 

Amber Summverville: 46 yard pass to #4 Alex Ofodile gives Rock Bridge a 7-0 lead over Hickman at end of the 1st Quarter. 

Beth Anne Carroll: Boonville - 0, Mexico - 7, :34 1Q. Mexico's Jamel Taylor runs 39 yards to open the scoring. #FNF 

James Packard: Southern Boone - 0, California - 7. 2:39 Q1. Rushing TD for California #FNF 

From Gregory Dailey: Moberly's Chris Quinn picks off Brett Karnes of St. James. Still 14-0, Spartans. 

Refs signal a touchdown for the Wildcats.

From Gregory Dailey: Gregg Bain 28 yard TD run after a Dimaja Smith interception. Moberly- 14, St. James- 0. Mid-1st quarter. 

From Jack Bernstein: Westran 14 - 0 Paris. 57 yard pass from Zane Jacoby to Parker Howard. 4:45 left in the 1st Quarter. 

From Joe Laland: Fayette-0 Slater-6 1Q Robert Robinson 52 yard TD reception from quarterback Ethan Harper 

The brightly colored horse helped get fans pumped.

Eldon 7 Versailles 0 in the with 3:49 left in the first quarter. 

From Gregory Dailey: Justin Conway 5 yard TD run. Moberly- 7, St. James- 0. Mid-1st quarter. 

From Jack Bernstein: Paris 7- 0 Westran. 1Q 9:41. 14 yard TD run by QB Zane Jacoby. 

From Clayton Conness: Jefferson City's QB Gabe Marcantonio breaks free for a long TD run. Jays lead 7-0 @KOMUsports #FNF

From Amber Summerville: Hickman interception in Rock Bridge's endzone. Flag on the play. Hickman will take over at the 10 yard line in the first.

From Corey Miller: N. Calloway - 7. Mont. County - 0 after a 6 yard TD pass from Branson Cole to Justin Menard. 8:47 left in the 1st Q.

Stands are packed and the Paris cheerleaders are ready for the game.

From Luke Johns:  Blair Oaks Dominic Jamerson Kickoff return. Blair Oaks - 7, Osage - 7. 9:58 1st quarter. #FNF

The coin toss gives Versailles the ball for to start.

From Luke Johns: Osage's Seth Crooks 2 yd rush. Blair Oaks - 0, Osage - 7. 10:09 1st Quarter.

The sun is setting and games are getting underway.

A suprise visit at the California vs. Southern Boone game.

Beasley watches from the sidelines due to an injury.

The Jays rip through the banner ready to take the field.

From James Packard: The 2013 California High School Homecoming royalty assembled on Riley Field. Congrats to Alex Lewis and Libby Martin #FNF

The band brings the crowd to their feet to cheer on the Jays.

Sunlight glints on the field as California gets ready for homecoming.

A fan gets fruity at Rock Bridge.

The band takes the field for the pregame show at California, Mo.

Jefferson City gets ready to defend its state rank.

Fans are starting to fill the stands and cheer on their teams.

The California raise their pom-poms to cheer on the Pintos.

Rock Bridge hopes to break its Providence Bowl losing streak tonight. 

We've got crews at 13 games and will have scores from more than 2 dozen games.

Remember to watch Friday Night Fever, which airs Fridays at 10 p.m. during the season. Chris Gervino puts together our Play of the Week poll. Check back Sunday for that.

Week 5 Final Scores

Rock Bridge 27 @ Hickman 10

DeSmet 16 @ Jefferson City 18

Blair Oaks 61 @ Osage 29 

Boonville 12 @ Mexico  6

St. James 7 @ Moberly 58

North Callaway 14 @ Montgomery County 34

Southern Boone 0 @ California 49

South Callaway  44 @ Tipton 

Eldon 56 @ Versailles 0

Westran 48 @ Paris 6

Fayette 27 @ Slater 20

Centralia 21 @ Brookfield 9

Hallsville 52 @ Warsaw 34

Camdenton 34 @ Parkview 15

Cole Camp 67 @ Sherwood 28

Owensville 21 @ Hermann 66

Macon 40 @ Highland 8

Salisbury 17 @ Marceline 0

Warrensburg 6 @ Smith-Cotton 42

Waynesville 32 @ Rolla 17

Sacred Heart 32 @ Windsor 20

Van-Far 8 @ Clopton-Elsbury 44

Fulton 56 @ Marshall 28

Principia @ MMA - Saturday

Battle @ Gateway Tech - Saturday

Helias @ Vashon - Saturday

 

 

 

 

