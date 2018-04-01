Missouri High School Football Scores and Fan Photos: Week 6

4 years 5 months 3 weeks ago Friday, October 04 2013 Oct 4, 2013 Friday, October 04, 2013 8:23:00 PM CDT October 04, 2013 in Friday Night Fever
By: Jake Lasofsky, KOMU 8 Digital Reporter

(COLUMBIA) - It was another great night of high school football around Mid-Missouri.  In Marshall, players and cheerleaders donned pink uniforms on Breast Cancer Awareness Night. In Hallsville, students celebrated Homecoming.  And throughout the state, teams added new chapters to old rivarlies. 

In one of Missouri's oldest rivalries the Jays of Jefferson City traveled to Columbia to take on Hickman and left with a 40-33 victory. 

One of tonight's matchups featured a pair of top 10 teams as ninth ranked Blair Oaks snuck past number two California 29-28.  

Click here to see all the scores.

Below are photos and updates from Friday's games, with newest items on top.

Lots of pink in Mid-Missouri tonight!

Score update from our Game of the Week:

Breast Cancer Awareness Night in Marshall.

A view from the sideline.

Who will be 2013 King and Queen in Hallsville?

It's pink-out night in Marshall and players are wearing special jerseys.

Time for some music!

It's halftime in Blair Oaks and the Falcon is ready for Homecoming!

Score update:

We've got close one in Columbia!

Don't drop him!

That's what we like to call efficiency.

Another touchdown!

Score update:

What a play!

TOUCHDOWN!

Score update:

That was quick!

Heads or tails?

Blair Oaks players are warming up for their game against California.

We're about to get things rolling in Eldon!

Introducing the future football stars!

The fans are filing into the stadium in Centralia!

Players in Eldon getting ready for the coin flip.

South Callaway is looking for a big road win tonight.

We've got coverage from Fayette, where they get ready to take on Paris.

Spartan's QB getting ready for tonight's game!

Homecoming in Centralia!

Another great matchup about to get underway in Columbia.

Fans getting ready for one of tonight's many great rivalry matchups!

Remember to tweet your game photos to @komunews or @komusports, or email us at ShareIt@komu.com.


Jefferson City 40 @ Hickman 33 F 
Warsaw 42 @ South Boone 12 F
South Callaway 33 @ Battle 38 F
California 28 @ Blair Oaks 29 F
Kirksville 36 @ Boonville 7 F
Monroe City 6 @ Centralia 48 F
Versailles 0 @ Hallsville 45 F
Paris 42 @ Fayette 41 F
Moberly 24 @ Marshall 6 F
Osage 38 @ Eldon 56 F
Rolla 12 @ Camdenton 49 F
Tolton 41 @ Harrisburg 0 F
Slater 6 @ Salisbury 42 F
Marceline 14 @ Westran 35 F
Montgomery County 44 @ Van Far 8 F
Louisiana 8 @ Macon 40 F
Mexico 22 @ Warrenton 0 F
Hermann 14 @ Sullivan 35 F
O'Hara 43 @ Smith-Cotton 36 F
MMA @ Central
Brookfield 14 @ South Shelby 8 F
Windsor @ Cole Camp
Tipton 20 @ Butler 13 F
Fulton 32 @ Hannibal 61 F
Rock Bridge @ Helias (Saturday 7 PM)
Sacred Heart @ University Academy Charter (Saturday 2 PM)

