Missouri High School Football Scores and Fan Photos: Week 6

(COLUMBIA) - It was another great night of high school football around Mid-Missouri. In Marshall, players and cheerleaders donned pink uniforms on Breast Cancer Awareness Night. In Hallsville, students celebrated Homecoming. And throughout the state, teams added new chapters to old rivarlies.

In one of Missouri's oldest rivalries the Jays of Jefferson City traveled to Columbia to take on Hickman and left with a 40-33 victory.

One of tonight's matchups featured a pair of top 10 teams as ninth ranked Blair Oaks snuck past number two California 29-28.

Below are photos and updates from Friday's games, with newest items on top.

Lots of pink in Mid-Missouri tonight!

RT @OrangeLeafCoMo Check out the Battle Cheerleaders and their Minis from cheer camp pic.twitter.com/n1IcpXOWIF — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) October 5, 2013

Score update from our Game of the Week:

Yet again the Jays' Gabe Marcantonio scores on his feet, this time from a few yds out, Jeff city up 29-21 1:53 left 3rd @KOMUsports #FNF — Zack Newman (@ZackNewman72) October 5, 2013

Breast Cancer Awareness Night in Marshall.

Marshall's Owl wears pink in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month ! @KOMUsports #FNF pic.twitter.com/ahDdQyIkgd — Chelsea Vaughn (@ChelseaOutlines) October 5, 2013

Sofie receives kisses from Marshall cheerleader! Marshall celebrates Breast Cancer Awareness month!#FNF @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/rKb1AWCvrM — Chelsea Vaughn (@ChelseaOutlines) October 5, 2013

A view from the sideline.

Hallsville leads Versailles 39-0 at half. The Indians are celebrating its 8th Homecoming tonight. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/K0HUdjlGWq — Brent Pearson (@b_pearson) October 5, 2013

Who will be 2013 King and Queen in Hallsville?

Congratulations Maddie Robertson and Gabe Breuer! Hallsville Homecoming King and Queen! #FNF @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/bAmTZbDm1J — Wyatt Yearout (@WyattEYearout) October 5, 2013

It's pink-out night in Marshall and players are wearing special jerseys.

Time for some music!

Hickman Marching band moments before their halftime show @KOMUsports #FNF pic.twitter.com/a4yUzIvdet — Zack Newman (@ZackNewman72) October 5, 2013

It's halftime in Blair Oaks and the Falcon is ready for Homecoming!

@KOMUsports Blair Oaks Falcons: 21. California Pintos: 7 at Halftime. Homecoming festivities to commence next. #FNF pic.twitter.com/rEspNSgiF1 — Corey Miller (@CoreyMillerMU) October 5, 2013

@KOMUsports Perfect night for High School football at the California vs. Blair Oaks game. #FNF pic.twitter.com/8NSa9RubZX — Corey Miller (@CoreyMillerMU) October 5, 2013

Score update:

@KOMUsports Tyler Peterson scores with a 25 yd. pass for Boonville to make it 14-7 with Kirksville leading. — Katie Schnell (@Katie_Schnell) October 5, 2013

@KOMUsports Blair Oaks 21. California 7 after Caleb Bischoff recovers Cal QB Barr's fumble and returns it for a TD. 1:20 left in 2nd Q #FNF — Corey Miller (@CoreyMillerMU) October 5, 2013

We've got close one in Columbia!

@KOMUsports Jeff City's QB Gabe Marcantonio runs up the middle for his 2nd TD of night, Jays still down 21-19 2:25 left in hlf #FNF — Zack Newman (@ZackNewman72) October 5, 2013

Don't drop him!

@KOMUsports Hickman Kewpie joins the cheerleaders during the second quarter #FNF pic.twitter.com/h5u2uSSb3T — Zack Newman (@ZackNewman72) October 5, 2013

That's what we like to call efficiency.

Centralia has scored a TD on every offensive possession #FNF @KOMUsports — Wyatt Yearout (@WyattEYearout) October 5, 2013

Another touchdown!

Monroe City - 0, Centralia - 28 Khaldoon Saleh with an 8 Yd TD Catch, Ex-Pt good 1:14 left in 1Q #FNF @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/6mFny3hm4b — Wyatt Yearout (@WyattEYearout) October 5, 2013

Score update:

@KOMUsports California 7. Blair Oaks 7 following a 2 yard run by QB Jaden Barr that ties the game with 11:00 left in the 2nd Quarter #FNF. — Corey Miller (@CoreyMillerMU) October 5, 2013

S. Callaway has given up more points in the first quarter against Battle than they have in all previous games combined #FNF @KOMUsports — James Packard (@JamesPackardMU) October 5, 2013

Monroe City - 0, Centralia - 14 Chandler Blackwell with the 6 Yd TD Catch, Logan Armontrout with the 2-PT Conversion Catch #FNF @KOMUsports — Wyatt Yearout (@WyattEYearout) October 5, 2013

What a play!

@KOMUsports Paris QB Kyle Popkes finds WR Brendon Hancock for a 71-yard touchdown. Paris - 12 Fayette - 6. 6:30 left in 1st quarter. #FNF — John Deighton (@johndeighton5) October 5, 2013

TOUCHDOWN!

@KOMUsports Blair Oaks 7. California 0 after a TD pass from Jordan Hair to CJ Closser. 4:00 left in the 1st Q. #FNF pic.twitter.com/GdY3uzJqnO — Corey Miller (@CoreyMillerMU) October 5, 2013

Score update:

S. Callaway - 0, Battle - 6. Marshall Willingham with a 9 yd. TD run, extra point is no good. #FNF @KOMUsports — James Packard (@JamesPackardMU) October 5, 2013

@KOMUsports Hickman's Justise Keith scores first TD against Jeff City in first 20 seconds. 7-0 Hickman #FNF — Zack Newman (@ZackNewman72) October 5, 2013

That was quick!

@KOMUsports Kirksville scores 30 seconds into the game to make it 6-0 against Boonville. — Katie Schnell (@Katie_Schnell) October 5, 2013

Heads or tails?

The coin is up before the kickoff. Eldon will recieve. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/jlIzjgmVVI — Amber Summerville (@AGSummerville) October 5, 2013

Blair Oaks players are warming up for their game against California.

@KOMUsports Blair Oaks QB Jordan Hair warms up on the sideline before kickoff against California. #FNF pic.twitter.com/xzqZkCSb9o — Corey Miller (@CoreyMillerMU) October 4, 2013

We're about to get things rolling in Eldon!

The Eldon Mustangs. @KOMUsports Game tonight against the Osage Indians. pic.twitter.com/z9dHSKw05h — Amber Summerville (@AGSummerville) October 4, 2013

Introducing the future football stars!

@KOMUsports The kindergarten-6th grade football teams are being introduced before the Boonville game tonight! pic.twitter.com/XfwBu04vxl — Katie Schnell (@Katie_Schnell) October 4, 2013

The fans are filing into the stadium in Centralia!

30 minutes away from kickoff in Centralia. It's the Battle of the Panthers: Monroe City at Centralia @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/wZg3JyljA6 — Brent Pearson (@b_pearson) October 4, 2013

Players in Eldon getting ready for the coin flip.

We're in Eldon as the Eldon Mustangs take on the Osage Indians. #FNF @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/nV8UV6iMfr — Beth Anne Carroll (@BethAnneCarroll) October 4, 2013

South Callaway is looking for a big road win tonight.

We've got coverage from Fayette, where they get ready to take on Paris.

@komusports #FNF Tailgating at Fayette High School before tonight's game against Paris pic.twitter.com/KbHmZXhjdQ — Andrew Weiss (@TheAndrewWeiss) October 4, 2013

Spartan's QB getting ready for tonight's game!

Battle QB Brevinn Tyler warms up before Battle's game against South Callaway @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/2j4KQFAhSg — Samuel G. Brown (@Sam_BrownSports) October 4, 2013

Homecoming in Centralia!

It's Homecoming night in Centralia as thy host Monroe City. Here's one of the homecoming floats #FNF @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/nS1LFIcpFT — Brent Pearson (@b_pearson) October 4, 2013

Another great matchup about to get underway in Columbia.

Battle prepares to take on S. Callaway tonight in Columbia #FNF @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/DaoepK4zHA — James Packard (@JamesPackardMU) October 4, 2013

Fans getting ready for one of tonight's many great rivalry matchups!

A mere 45 min away from the #FNF game of the week, Jefferson City at Hickman @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/6NM9Gx2gAJ — Zack Newman (@ZackNewman72) October 4, 2013

Remember to tweet your game photos to @komunews or @komusports, or email us at ShareIt@komu.com.





Jefferson City 40 @ Hickman 33 F

Warsaw 42 @ South Boone 12 F

South Callaway 33 @ Battle 38 F

California 28 @ Blair Oaks 29 F

Kirksville 36 @ Boonville 7 F

Monroe City 6 @ Centralia 48 F

Versailles 0 @ Hallsville 45 F

Paris 42 @ Fayette 41 F

Moberly 24 @ Marshall 6 F

Osage 38 @ Eldon 56 F

Rolla 12 @ Camdenton 49 F

Tolton 41 @ Harrisburg 0 F

Slater 6 @ Salisbury 42 F

Marceline 14 @ Westran 35 F

Montgomery County 44 @ Van Far 8 F

Louisiana 8 @ Macon 40 F

Mexico 22 @ Warrenton 0 F

Hermann 14 @ Sullivan 35 F

O'Hara 43 @ Smith-Cotton 36 F

MMA @ Central

Brookfield 14 @ South Shelby 8 F

Windsor @ Cole Camp

Tipton 20 @ Butler 13 F

Fulton 32 @ Hannibal 61 F

Rock Bridge @ Helias (Saturday 7 PM)

Sacred Heart @ University Academy Charter (Saturday 2 PM)