Missouri High School Football Scores and Fan Photos: Week 9

4 years 5 months 5 days ago Friday, October 25 2013 Oct 25, 2013 Friday, October 25, 2013 8:47:00 PM CDT October 25, 2013 in Friday Night Fever
By: Jake Lasofsky, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

COLUMBIA -On the last night of regular season action, high school football teams across mid-Missouri did not disappoint!

There was an upset in a game featuring two of the top teams. South Callaway shut out Montgomery County 20-0 beating the top team in the Class 2, District 6 bracket.

And Moberly finished its season with a perfect 9-0 record, after cruising past Mexico 41-14.

All three Columbia-area schools were in action tonight, and they did not fair well. Hickman fell to Rockhurst 21-6 and Rockbridge lost to the Jays of Jefferson City 31-21. Battle traveled to Troy-Buchanan and fell 50 to 26.

Scores:

Macon 14 @ Centralia 49 F
Versailles 12 @ California 63 F
Eldon 12 @ Blair Oaks 48 F
Boonville 28 @ Marshall 27 F 
Westran 60 @ Fayette 13 F
Kirksville 34 @ Fulton 24 F
Hallsville 41 @ Southern Boone 28 F
Rockhurst 21 @ Hickman 6 F
Jefferson City 31 @ Rock Bridge 21 F
Mexico 14 @ Moberly 41 F
Paris 22 @ Salisbury 46 F
Montgomery County 0 @ South Callaway 20 F
Battle 26 @ Troy-Buchanan 50 F
Clark County 6 @ Brookfield 42 F
Glendale 6 @ Camdenton 42 F
Cole Camp 37 @ Rich Hill 14 F
Tolton @ Sacred Heart (Saturday)
Helias 36 @ Hannibal 10 F
Slater 0 @ Marceline 47 F
North Callaway 19 @ Marionville 22 F
Skyline 49 @ Tipton 14 F
Osage 60 @ Warsaw 46 F

 

