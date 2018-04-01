Missouri High School Football Scores and Fan Photos: Week 9

COLUMBIA -On the last night of regular season action, high school football teams across mid-Missouri did not disappoint!

There was an upset in a game featuring two of the top teams. South Callaway shut out Montgomery County 20-0 beating the top team in the Class 2, District 6 bracket.

And Moberly finished its season with a perfect 9-0 record, after cruising past Mexico 41-14.

All three Columbia-area schools were in action tonight, and they did not fair well. Hickman fell to Rockhurst 21-6 and Rockbridge lost to the Jays of Jefferson City 31-21. Battle traveled to Troy-Buchanan and fell 50 to 26.

Mizzou isn't the only school in Columbia celebrating Homecoming!

Some rock and roll from the marching band!

The Moberly Marching band is rocking and rolling, just like their team. ACDC tonight! @KOMUsports #FNF pic.twitter.com/Qj3sTF44MW — Brent Pearson (@b_pearson) October 26, 2013

Just before the half!

@KOMUsports SC up 7-0 against Montgomery at halftime. SC coach and players talk during Q2 #FNF pic.twitter.com/2MBwVHQ17r — Shannon Shaver (@shaver_shannon) October 26, 2013

@KOMUsports 24 yrd TD by South Callaway captain Garner Ridroff. 7-0 SC with less than a minute left in Q2 #FNF — Shannon Shaver (@shaver_shannon) October 26, 2013

We have a ballgame in Columbia!

@KOMUsports The Bruins respond with a 5-yard TD pass to Zach Reuter. Jefferson City still leads Rock Bridge 14-7. #FNF — Maddy Glab (@MadGlab) October 26, 2013

The Tigers jump out to grab the game's first lead.

@KOMUsports Kirksville Tigers score touchdown against Fulton Hornets. Point after attempt no good. Score is 6-0 Kirksville. #FNF — Justin Cowan (@JustinRCowan) October 26, 2013

Ouch!

@KOMUsports Fulton starting quarterback #11 Joe Schlemeier injured in first quarter. A return is doubtful. #FNF — Justin Cowan (@JustinRCowan) October 26, 2013

South Callaway's kicker warming up on the sideline.

@KOMUsports Still a scoreless game at South Callaway. Both teams forced to punt throughout Q2 #FNF pic.twitter.com/pxrPzRXXqz — Shannon Shaver (@shaver_shannon) October 26, 2013

The Jays can run it and pass it!

@KOMUsports Jefferson City scores through the air this time on a 55-yard pass to Jake Pridgin. Jays now lead the Bruins 14-0. #FNF — Maddy Glab (@MadGlab) October 26, 2013

The defenses came to play tonight!

@KOMUsports End of Q1, score 0-0 at South Callaway v Montgomery County #FNF pic.twitter.com/38jeu6RHYD — Shannon Shaver (@shaver_shannon) October 26, 2013

The Jays are on the board.

@KOMUsports Jefferson City is on the board first with a 25-yard TD run from Elijah Pittman. The Jays lead Rock Bridge 7-0. #FNF — Maddy Glab (@MadGlab) October 26, 2013

We have another touchdown!

Westran QB Zane Jacoby gets the Hornets on the scoreboard first with a 20 yard TD pass to Richard Courtney. Westran 7-0 Fayette @KOMUsports — Jack Bernstein (@JackBernstein_) October 26, 2013

And just like that, we have a tie game.

@KOMUsports and Macon responds with a touchdown of their own, tied at 7 with Centralia. #fnf — Thomas Casselman (@TomCasselman) October 26, 2013

We're underway and we have a 70 yard touchdown to start things off!

@KOMUsports first play of Centralia v. Macon is a 70 TD pass for Centralia. 7-0 in the first quarter. #fnf — Thomas Casselman (@TomCasselman) October 26, 2013

Seniors are honored South Callaway for their game against Montgomery County

Front row seats for these fans!

@komusports some of the best seats to Macon at Centralia is right in the end zone. #fnf pic.twitter.com/j5FeDPThw9 — Thomas Casselman (@TomCasselman) October 25, 2013

The Hornets are swarming the field in Fulton.

@KOMUsports Fulton Hornets stampede onto field to start game with Kingsville Tigers. #FNF pic.twitter.com/n7bDahA9on — Justin Cowan (@JustinRCowan) October 25, 2013

Seniors in Salisbury are presented roses before their game.

We are close to kickoff in Salisbury. We have coverage all across mid-Missouri.

20 minutes before kickoff in Salisbury. It's a chilly senior night for the Panthers hosting Paris. @KOMUsports #FNF pic.twitter.com/cqiPTi4rVU — Brent Pearson (@b_pearson) October 25, 2013

Emotions are high across mid-Missouri as seniors take the field for one last time.

@KOMUsports An emotional night for both Fulton seniors and their coaches. Kickoff in 20 minutes. #FNF pic.twitter.com/6uWgufuSzx — Justin Cowan (@JustinRCowan) October 25, 2013

The Kewpie is pumped for Hickman's game tonight.

@KOMUnews The Kewpie is ready for action as Hickman hosts Rockhurst in #FNF action. pic.twitter.com/Z3vaFvkMFW — Corey Miller (@CoreyMillerMU) October 25, 2013

It's Senior Night in Fulton!

@KOMUsports Fulton Seniors line up for Senior Night vs. Kirksville Tigers pic.twitter.com/Vs1nWv4PyB — Justin Cowan (@JustinRCowan) October 25, 2013

Salisbury is taking the field for its last game of the year against Paris.

Salisbury is preparing for the final game of the regular season against Paris. @KOMUsports #FNF pic.twitter.com/EW8GfS74fW — Brent Pearson (@b_pearson) October 25, 2013

Getting ready for tonight's big game! The winner gets a spot in this year's playoffs.

@KOMUsports Kirksville Tigers prepare to play Fulton Hornets pic.twitter.com/0CC9wGUhdc — Justin Cowan (@JustinRCowan) October 25, 2013

Scores:

Macon 14 @ Centralia 49 F

Versailles 12 @ California 63 F

Eldon 12 @ Blair Oaks 48 F

Boonville 28 @ Marshall 27 F

Westran 60 @ Fayette 13 F

Kirksville 34 @ Fulton 24 F

Hallsville 41 @ Southern Boone 28 F

Rockhurst 21 @ Hickman 6 F

Jefferson City 31 @ Rock Bridge 21 F

Mexico 14 @ Moberly 41 F

Paris 22 @ Salisbury 46 F

Montgomery County 0 @ South Callaway 20 F

Battle 26 @ Troy-Buchanan 50 F

Clark County 6 @ Brookfield 42 F

Glendale 6 @ Camdenton 42 F

Cole Camp 37 @ Rich Hill 14 F

Tolton @ Sacred Heart (Saturday)

Helias 36 @ Hannibal 10 F

Slater 0 @ Marceline 47 F

North Callaway 19 @ Marionville 22 F

Skyline 49 @ Tipton 14 F

Osage 60 @ Warsaw 46 F