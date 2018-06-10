Missouri High School Rodeo Finals Now Underway

BOONE COUNTY - The Missouri High School Rodeo finals begin Thursday.

Contestants from all over Missouri will compete in events such as bull riding, breakaway roping and steer wrestling.

The state finals are different this year than previous ones because competitors will participate in events each night and each morning.

One student competitor said being part of the association is tradition.

"It's a family thing. My dad did it, my mom did it. I just kind of grew into it," Kirbee Spire said. "I'm just excited to be here."

Girls will compete in battles, pole bending, breakaway roping and goat tying. Boys will compete in bull riding, bareback riding, saddle bronc, team roping, tie-down calf roping and steer wrestling.

The events start at 7 p.m. at the indoor arena at The Boone County fairgrounds and admission is $6.

The rodeo continues through Sunday.