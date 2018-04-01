Missouri Higher Education commissioner announces retirement

The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A top Missouri higher education official said he's retiring next year.

Higher Education Commissioner David Russell on Wednesday announced plans to leave the position Jan. 1. Russell replaced former Commissioner Robert Stein upon his retirement in 2010.

The 67-year-old Russell leads the Coordinating Board for Higher Education. Among the board's responsibilities are evaluating public colleges and universities and administering scholarship programs.

Russell previously worked for the University of Missouri System for nearly two decades, most recently as senior associate vice president and chief of staff.

He previously served 22 years in the Army before retiring in 1991 as a lieutenant colonel.

Russell said it's been a privilege to serve alongside "dedicated public servants."