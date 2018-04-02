Missouri highway patrol: 2 killed in collision of dirt bikes

By: The Associated Press

ROCKY COMFORT, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say two people were killed when the dirt bikes they were riding collided in southwestern Missouri's McDonald County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 18-year-old Dalton Horn of Exeter and 29-year-old Alex Brannum of Russellville, Alabama, were fatally injured in the accident about 12:30 p.m. Sunday near Rocky Comfort.

Both victims were ejected from their motorcycles.