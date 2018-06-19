Missouri Highway Renamed to Honor AMVETS

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - State transportation officials are renaming part of a central Missouri road the AMVETS Memorial Highway.

Part of Missouri Highway 94 in Callaway County is being named after the group AMVETS, which is a volunteer veterans service group that helps others who have served in the military. The organization held fundraisers to pay for the signs.

The Missouri Department of Transportation is holding a ceremony at 10 a.m. Thursday.