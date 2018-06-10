Missouri hires Josh Heupel as offensive coordinator

COLUMBIA (AP) — New Missouri coach Barry Odom has hired Josh Heupel as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Heupel is finishing his first season as assistant head coach/offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach with Utah State and will join the staff after the Aggies play in the Idaho Potato Bowl on Tuesday against Akron. The school will release contract details at a later date.

Heupel has been a part of 13 bowl teams and six conference championships since beginning his coaching career in 2003, including 11 seasons at Oklahoma. He helped mentor Heisman Trophy winners Jason White (2003) and Sam Bradford (2008) at Oklahoma, and Landry Jones won the Sammy Baugh award in 2010 as the nation's top passer.

Heupel started at quarterback on Oklahoma's 2000 BCS championship team and finished second in Heisman Trophy balloting.