Missouri History Museum to take over Soldiers Memorial

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The Missouri History Museum in St. Louis will take over management of the city-owned Soldiers Memorial Military Museum, with plans to renovate the downtown structure.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that trustees of the Missouri Historical Society unanimously approved the plan Wednesday. Board Chairman Harry Rich called the military museum "an architectural and historical gem."

For more than a year, city officials have been speaking with private donors and museum leaders about taking over the Soldiers Memorial, a Greek Revival building initially built in 1935 to honor World War I veterans.

The museum has fallen into disrepair, with some of its archives of war letters, weapons, uniforms, medals and other artifacts dirty, faded, even molding. City leaders estimate it needs $6 million in upgrades and repairs.