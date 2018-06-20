Missouri Hosting Forums on Preventing Invasive Algae

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The Missouri Department of Conservation has announced plans to host several public forums to educate people about an invasive form of algae.

The department said in a news release that it's holding the forums in March and April to teach boaters and anglers about "didymo" or "rock snot," an algae that disrupts the food chain by making thick layers along the bottom of streams and lakes. The department said the algae have been found south of the Missouri-Arkansas border in the White River. The department said it is important to keep recreational equipment clean to prevent the alga from spreading.