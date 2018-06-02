Missouri Hosts First Unclaimed Property Search Kiosk

COLUMBIA - State Treasurer Clint Zweifel unveiled Missouri's first "unclaimed property search kiosk" Tuesday morning at the Columbia Driver's License Office.

The new kiosk allows Missourians to check if they have any hidden assets. Generally, it is in the form of money but other valuables may be stored away including more than 80 military medals. Claims can be filed on site.

The kiosk opened in January. So far, $5,700.00 has been claimed through 400 seraches. Another kiosk has recently opened in the Truman building in Jefferson City.

Zweifel said he believes it's the first technology of its kind. Officials hope it will serve as a model for the rest of the country. The kiosk has made the process nearly paperless, expect for those who choose to mail in their claims rather than filing at the machine.

One in ten Missourians have unclaimed property, and Missouri currently holds 600 million dollars in unclaimed property tax.

Unclaimed property can also be searched for on the online database at showmemoney.com. Individuals can also sign up for email notifications to alert them if they have unclaimed property.

The Columbia License Office is open: