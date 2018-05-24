Missouri House approves additional money for 2015 budget

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon's supplemental spending request for the current fiscal year is moving forward in the Legislature despite concerns from lawmakers about allocating additional money while Nixon continues to restrict funding for some programs.

The Missouri House on Monday sent a spending bill to the Senate that includes $120 million of general revenue to primarily pay for increased drug costs in the state's Medicaid program.

House Budget Committee Chairman Rep. Tom Flanigan, a Carthage Republican, says the need for general revenue is partly due to a lack of projected revenues coming in.

The measure includes more than $90 million in general funds for the Medicaid pharmacy program. It also includes additional money for foster care for children and overtime for Department of Mental Health workers.