Missouri House approves annual inspection of abortion clinic

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri's only clinic that performs abortions would be subject to an annual inspection by the state's health department under a bill advanced by the House.

The House approved a bill by a vote of 119-35 on Wednesday that supporters say will ensure women's safety is protected.

Only one center provides abortions in the state. That's operated by Planned Parenthood and located in St. Louis.

Bill sponsor Republican Rep. Kathy Swan, of Cape Girardeau, says a 2013 inspection found several safety violations there. Those were resolved upon a follow-up visit.

Opponents of the bill say other ambulatory surgical centers in the state wouldn't be subject to similar inspections, and that the measure is an effort to regulate abortion out of existence in the state.

The bill now goes to the Senate.