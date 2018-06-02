Missouri House Approves Bill to Place Cap On Minimum Wage

COLUMBIA - The Missouri House passed a bill that would change how much employees get paid. Voters approved a cost-of-living adjustment to the minimum wage law in 2006, but the House bill would take that away.

Workers could see a hit to their pocketbooks if the bill goes through the Missouri Senate. If the bill passes, workers won't see an increase in the minimum wage, but will get hit when prices rise on food and groceries.

Supporters of the bill claim the voters didn't really know what they were voting for in 2006 and that they had no idea the ballot initiative contained a cost of living-adjustment. They also say businesses can't afford to hire workers or keep them if minimum wage continues to increase due to the rise in inflation.

In 2009, the minimum wage increased to $7.25/hour from $6.55/hour in 2008.



Democrats say this bill is an attack on low-wage workers. They accuse republicans of being selective in what voter-approved initiatives they respect. They also say the bill favors businesses over the state's lowest earners.