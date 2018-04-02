Missouri House approves funds to attract conventions

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri House of Representatives has endorsed a bill creating a grant program to attract more conventions to Missouri.

Lawmakers gave initial approval Wednesday to a measure authorizing grants for large conventions that could cover up to half the operating expenses. Eligible conventions would have to draw at least half their attendees from out of state, and the grants would be tied to how many hotel rooms attendees are expected to fill.

The fund would be capped at $3 million annually.

Bill sponsor Rep. Caleb Rowden (R-Columbia) said this would help Missouri cities compete with other states to attract large conventions.

The proposal needs another vote before it goes to the Senate.