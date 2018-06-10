Missouri House backs expanded notice for abortions on minors

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri House has given initial approval to a bill requiring both custodial parents to receive notice when a minor is seeking an abortion.

The legislation endorsed Wednesday would expand Missouri's current law that requires the written consent of one parent or guardian before girls younger than 18 can have abortions.

The bill would require the consenting parent to provide written notice to the other custodial parent or guardian, but wouldn't require the consent of the second parent. The legislation contains exceptions, such as when the other parent has been convicted of a sexual offense or cannot be located.

Similar proposals received House approval the past two years but didn't clear the Senate.

This year's bill needs a second House vote to move to the Senate.