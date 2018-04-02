Missouri House Backs Measure on New Temporary Plates

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The Missouri House has approved legislation that could change the kind of temporary license tags drivers get when they buy a vehicle.

Currently, when people purchase a vehicle, they receive a piece of paper with their temporary tag number written in marker, which they put in their back windshield. The House backed legislation Thursday that would allow drivers to get a tag with a printed number that goes in the same place as a permanent license plate.

Supporters of the bill say it will make tags harder to forge and will help law enforcement know more about a car when they make a traffic stop.

The measure now goes to the Senate.