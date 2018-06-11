Missouri House backs proposal to restore in-home care cuts

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri House members have put forth a new solution to avoid budgeted cuts to in-home care and nursing services for the disabled.

The measure approved Thursday with bipartisan support depends on state revenues exceeding their projections during the current fiscal year. If that happens, then part of those excess revenues would be used to avoid cuts in next year's budget affecting Medicaid services for about 8,300 people with disabilities.

The House proposal is an alternative to a Senate one that would take money out of numerous dedicated funds to cover the costs of the Medicaid program.

Opponents of the Senate proposal say it would give the executive branch too much power to decide where money goes. The House and Senate have the power to appropriate funds.