Missouri House budget panel wants more for K-12 education

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Community colleges and K-12 education would get larger funding boosts under a House Budget Committee proposal than those recommended by Gov. Jay Nixon.

An increase of $70 million for basic aid to school districts over last year and $6 million for community colleges are part of a proposal discussed Wednesday by the Missouri House Budget Committee.

The additional $20 million for school districts over Nixon's recommendation is enough to make sure no district gets less than last year, according to the state's education department.

The budget committee still may change the proposal before it goes to the House and then Senate.

The budget committee's plan includes no increase for state universities, but officials at some institutions said they are hopeful that legislators will add that as the budget process continues.