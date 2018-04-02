Missouri House Committees to Hold Hearings

JEFFERSON CITY - Members of a Missouri House committee will be returning to the state Capitol next week.

The interim House committee is focused on the operations of sheriffs. It has scheduled meetings in Jefferson City for Monday and Tuesday. The eight-member committee is led by Republican House member Don Ruzicka, of Mount Vernon.

An interim House committee focused on government contracting has scheduled hearings for early December in Jefferson City. The interim House committee on local governance issues is also set to meet in early December.