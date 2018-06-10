Missouri House defeats trucking bypass proposal

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri House has struck down a proposal that supporters say would have enabled more companies to offer truck weigh station bypass services.

The bill was defeated Thursday by a 60-82 vote.

HELP Inc. is currently the only organization operating the devices. Sensors in the pavement capture information such as truck weight and send it to a weigh station so that drivers don't have to stop.

Bill sponsor Rep. T.J. Berry said he was approached by the FBI for an investigation about potential conflicts of interest. Some state regulators sit on HELP Inc.'s board.

Supporters of the bill said it would alleviate potential conflicts and open the door for similar companies.

Opponents said public officials should sit on HELP Inc.'s board because it's the only such company in the state.