Missouri House discusses bill on school accreditation

JEFFERSON CITY - School accreditation has been a topic of interest in recent years - especially in the Kansas City and St. Louis area. Now, the issue is getting attention at the state level.

The issue is whether the state should accredit schools by district or by individual schools. Currently, the state accredits schools by district.

One bill discussed in a hearing at the Missouri House Wednesday aims to change that. House Bill 42 would involve analyzing individual schools within Missouri's 520 districts.

KOMU 8 News reached out to Jefferson City Public Schools to get reaction on the proposed legislation. The district's superintendent said the the district did not have an official view on the issue and would not comment further.

