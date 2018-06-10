Missouri House Endorses Ads on School Buses

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri House members have endorsed legislation that would allow advertising on school buses to help districts cover transportation costs.

The legislation would allow school districts to lease space on the inside and exterior of school buses for private advertisements. Ads could not feature gambling, alcohol or tobacco. And the state Board of Education would be responsible for developing rules for the school bus ads.

Districts would be required to spend half the income from the ads for transportation costs.

The House has given the legislation first-round approval, and it would need another vote before moving to the state Senate.