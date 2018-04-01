Missouri House endorses annual inspection of abortion clinic

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A measure to require annual inspections of abortion providers is the first abortion-related bill to move forward in the Missouri Legislature this year.

The Missouri House, by a vote of 119- 35, gave initial approval Monday to a bill requiring clinics providing abortions to be inspected each year.

Bill sponsor Republican Rep. Kathy Swan of Cape Girardeau says the inspections will protect women's health. She cites a 2013 inspection that found violations at a Planned Parenthood in St. Louis, including expired drugs.

The problems were resolved upon a follow-up visit by the state's health department.

Opponents say the bill is intended to make it more difficult for women to access an abortion.

The House must vote again on the bill before it goes to the Senate.