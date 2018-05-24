Missouri House endorses bill to authorize emergency spending

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri's local governments and school districts are closer to getting federal funds for storm shelters and disaster repairs.

The Missouri House Tuesday gave first-round approval to a budget bill for this fiscal year to release federal money for local projects in declared disaster areas.

Already-completed local projects totaling about $30 million are awaiting federal funds.

The bill, which needs final approval in the House before going to the Senate, approves the transfer of that money.

The bill also authorizes $8.5 million in general revenue for emergencies- $5.1 million to match federal grants and $3.4 million is for future emergencies such as tornadoes, floods or ice storms.

Missouri has already used much of its previously approved emergency funding, partly because of the response in Ferguson.