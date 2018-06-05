Missouri House endorses business notification of tax changes

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A bill in the Missouri House would require the Missouri Department of Revenue to notify businesses about changes to sales tax policies.

The House gave initial approval to the measure Wednesday. It would require that businesses get an email notification 90 days before changes to sales tax collection policies can take effect.

Republican Rep. Denny Hoskins, of Warrensburg, says the state's revenue department has been waiting until the auditing process to notify businesses.

The measure would apply to changes based on the department director's decision, an administrative hearing or court ruling.

Gov. Jay Nixon vetoed a similar measure last year because of the potential for lost revenue.

This year, the bill is estimated to cost about $425,000. The Senate has passed a similar measure.