Missouri House endorses child proofing e-cigarette refills

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Refillable containers for liquid nicotine used in electronic cigarettes would have to be child-proof under a Missouri proposal that has initial approval in the House.

Republican Rep. Sheila Solon, of Blue Springs, said during debate Tuesday that children need to be protected from possible exposure to the potentially fatal liquid.

The measure faces another vote in the House before moving to the Senate.

The bill would not affect containers sealed by the manufacturer that are not intended to be opened by consumers.

Solon says the regulations are needed because the liquids vaporized in e-cigarettes have flavors that can appeal to children and may be sold in attractive packaging.

A toddler in New York died last December after drinking some of the liquid.