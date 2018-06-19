Missouri House Endorses Mid-Year Budget Bill

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri lawmakers have given initial approval to a mid-year budget plan that addresses funding shortfalls for schools and social services.

The bill endorsed Tuesday by the House includes $5 million that could prevent the unaccredited Normandy School District from becoming insolvent before the school year ends.

It includes $22 million to help offset a shortfall in basic school aid that has occurred partly because casino tax revenues have come in short of projections. Gov. Jay Nixon had sought twice as much to plug that shortfall. But House budget leaders said they don't know if that much will be necessary.

The mid-year budget bill needs another House vote to go to the Senate.

As usual, it also includes tens of millions of additional dollars for the Medicaid health care program.