Missouri House endorses technical certificate program

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Supporters say a measure to set minimum standards for career and technical education certificates in Missouri provides another path forward for students who don't plan to go to college.

The Missouri House gave initial approval Tuesday to a measure that would require the state's board of education to develop standards for diplomas to teach core technical skills to prepare students for careers.

The certificates would not replace high school diplomas. School districts would be able to develop their own programs, with the state setting some minimums.

Republican Rep. Kathy Swan, of Cape Girardeau, says the certifications would provide evidence that students are ready to enter the workforce.

The measure faces another vote in the House before moving to the Senate.