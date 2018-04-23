Missouri House grants initial approval to $26 billion budget

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A spending plan to increase money for Missouri K-12 public education has won initial House approval.

The House spent hours Tuesday tweaking a package of bills that outline a roughly $8.8-billion general revenue budget for next fiscal year.

Combined with federal and other funds, that plan would allow the state to spend more than $26 billion in the fiscal year beginning July 1.

The House budget plan includes roughly $74 million more in basic aid for K-12 schools than this year. But that's still well short of what's called for under a school funding formula.

Lawmakers also approved an amendment Tuesday shifting $1 million previously slotted for the Parents as Teachers program, which provides resources for early childhood development. That money instead would go to the Teach for America program.