Missouri House initially OKs Pledge of Allegiance in English

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Supporters say a measure requiring publicly funded schools to recite the Pledge of Allegiance daily in English will encourage unity and pride in the United States.

The Missouri House gave initial approval to the measure Wednesday. Republican Rep. Shane Roden is sponsoring the legislation and says the pledge should be in English because that's the official language of Missouri.

He says if the law does not specify the pledge could be recited in Arabic, for example.

A New York high school's decision to recite the pledge in Arabic to promote National Foreign Language Week divided the community and drew national attention last month.

Opponents say students learning English may want to say the pledge in their native language.

The measure faces another vote in the House, possibly this week.