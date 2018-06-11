Missouri House OKs bill to limit medical malpractice suits

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A bill advancing in the Missouri Legislature would change whom patients could sue for medical malpractice.

The bill passed the House 101-50 Thursday and now goes to the Senate.

If made law, patients could only sue hospitals if the physician accused of wrongdoing is an employee. Hospitals couldn't be sued because of doctors who only have admitting privileges.

Republican Rep. Kevin Austin says it's unfair to sue hospitals for malpractice by a doctor who only performs some work there.

But opponents argued the bill would make it harder for injured patients to recoup damages.

The bill stems from a 2014 appeals court decision in favor of two children trying to sue Missouri Baptist Medical Center after a radiologist failed to detect that their mother had colon cancer, which killed her.