Missouri House OKs helmet exemption for motorcycle riders

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Motorcyclists who are 21 and older could ride without wearing a helmet in some cases under a bill heading to the Missouri Senate.

House members passed the bill 103-43 Thursday.

Under the proposal, riders 21 and older wouldn't have to wear a helmet if they've had their motorcycle license at least two years or if they complete a safety course. They'd also need to meet insurance requirements.

Sponsor Rep. Eric Burlison says the government shouldn't interfere in whether adults wear helmets while riding a motorcycle. He says it's a matter of personal freedom.

Critics argued it could mean taxpayers foot the costs of injuries from non-helmet-wearing riders who later need state assistance.

A similar measure has passed the House in previous years but met opposition in the Senate.