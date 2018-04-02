Missouri House OKs plan for $242M for unexpected bills

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri House has passed a proposal to spend roughly $242 million more than planned this fiscal year to pay for unexpected expenses.

House members voted 139-10 in favor of the bill Wednesday. The measure now needs Senate approval.

The spending is mostly federal funding, with about $45 million coming from state revenue.

The House Budget Committee chairman said most of the money is for unanticipated Medicaid expenses.

Other unexpected costs include roughly $10.6 million to replace vehicles and other Department of Transportation equipment.

About $80,000 is slated to go to the Department of Revenue to pay for a new law requiring voters to show government-issued photo identification at the polls, with some exceptions. The state must pay for photo identification for those who don't have an adequate ID.