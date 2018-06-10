Missouri House OKs Sunday Motorcycle Sales

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The Missouri House has advanced legislation allowing Sunday sales of motorcycles at dealerships.

Missouri law now prohibits the sale of cars, trucks and motorcycles on Sunday. The House legislation would be limited to motorcycles.

Proponents said the measure would make Missouri more competitive with states that allow dealerships to sell motorcycles on Sunday. Some dealers in western Missouri told lawmakers they were losing sales to competitors in Kansas.

House members approved the legislation by voice vote on Monday. It needs another affirmative vote before moving to the state Senate.